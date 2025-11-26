INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.8% - Time to Buy?

Get INDUS alerts: Sign Up

INDUS Stock Performance

INDUS Holding AG ( ETR:INH Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.30 and last traded at €26.20. 17,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is €22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.62.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

