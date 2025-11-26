Free Trial
INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
INDUS logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.8% to €26.20 (intraday high €26.30) during mid-day trading, with 17,142 shares changing hands — about 25% below the average session volume.
  • Valuation and liquidity snapshot: market cap roughly $682.4M, P/E 20.01 and PEG -1.29, with a high debt-to-equity of 100.23, current ratio 1.71 and quick ratio 0.72; the stock trades above its 50‑day (€22.94) and 200‑day (€22.62) moving averages.
  • INDUS is a private equity firm focused on mergers & acquisitions and corporate spin‑offs, explicitly avoiding retail, consumer goods, start‑ups, turnarounds and companies with heavy dependence on single business partners.
INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.30 and last traded at €26.20. 17,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00.

INDUS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is €22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.62.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

