Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down: ICBC shares opened at $15.90 on Friday after a prior close of $16.64 and last traded around $16.545 (about a 0.5% decline) on light volume of 1,466 shares.
  • Quarterly beat: The bank reported $0.75 EPS versus $0.73 expected and revenue of $28.44 billion versus $27.38 billion expected, topping analyst estimates.
  • Valuation and profitability: Market cap is $295.02 billion with a PE of 6.04, return on equity of 8.96% and net margin of 24.10%, while the 50- and 200-day moving averages sit near $15.53 and $15.32.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd..

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $15.90. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $16.5450, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $295.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.38 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Right Now?

Before you consider Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. wasn't on the list.

While Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines