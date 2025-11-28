Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $15.90. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $16.5450, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $295.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.38 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

