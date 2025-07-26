Industrial Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Union Pacific, and Micron Technology are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture capital goods—such as machinery, equipment and infrastructure materials—and provide services related to construction, transportation and aerospace. They tend to track the health of the broader economy, often rising when industrial output and business investment are expanding. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average of $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.18. 12,031,575 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $292.59. The firm's fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average is $222.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.61. 4,191,526 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average is $470.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.71. 8,254,381 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,370. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. 16,240,251 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,703,478. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here