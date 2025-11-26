Industrial Stocks Worth Watching - November 26th

Deere & Company, Cipher Mining, and Caterpillar are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or provide goods, equipment, or services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation, and infrastructure—examples include machinery makers, aerospace firms, and industrial suppliers. They are typically grouped in the Industrials sector and tend to be cyclical, with performance sensitive to economic growth and capital spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

