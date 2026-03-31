Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Shares Down 3.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR - Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $17.7260. Approximately 108,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 226,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Get INR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INR. Zacks Research lowered Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infinity Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on INR

Infinity Natural Resources Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Insider Activity at Infinity Natural Resources

In other news, insider David Sproule sold 275,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $4,793,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Infinity Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period.

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infinity Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infinity Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Infinity Natural Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here