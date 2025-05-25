Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Get Infosys alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a "negative" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infosys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,613 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 290.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,746 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Infosys Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infosys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infosys wasn't on the list.

While Infosys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here