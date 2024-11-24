Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,852,900 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 618,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infosys worth $130,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Infosys alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company's stock worth $542,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $401,826,000 after buying an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 6,071.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,556,000 after buying an additional 4,663,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $141,532,000 after buying an additional 3,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $22.79 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is an increase from Infosys's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INFY

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infosys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infosys wasn't on the list.

While Infosys currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here