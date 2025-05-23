Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Quantum Computing are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, and maintain the physical systems underpinning an economy—such as roads, bridges, power and water utilities, and communication networks. Because they often work under long-term contracts or regulated pricing, these stocks tend to deliver stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 155,566,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,507,464. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,219,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,621,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026,800. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.22. 7,383,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 79,955,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

