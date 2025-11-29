Free Trial
Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five high-dollar-volume infrastructure stocks to watch: Coinbase (COIN), Alibaba (BABA), Marvell (MRVL), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Vertiv (VRT).
  • Infrastructure stocks are typically viewed as relatively stable, income-generating holdings tied to long-term public and private capital spending, but they can be sensitive to interest-rate moves and regulatory or political decisions.
  • The five picks span different infrastructure themes — crypto financial and mining infrastructure (COIN, CLSK), data-center and semiconductor infrastructure (MRVL, VRT), and e-commerce/cloud platform services (BABA) — offering targeted exposure to distinct growth or defensive areas.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, Marvell Technology, Cleanspark, and Vertiv are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain the physical systems and services that support an economy—such as utilities, roads, airports, ports, railways, telecommunications networks, pipelines, and engineering or construction firms. For investors, these stocks are often viewed as relatively stable, income-generating holdings tied to long-term government and private spending on capital projects and can be sensitive to interest rates and regulatory or political decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Featured Stories

