Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names seven Infrastructure stocks to watch — Coinbase (COIN), Alibaba (BABA), Marvell (MRVL), CleanSpark (CLSK), Vertiv (VRT), Applied Digital (APLD), and IBM — which had the highest dollar trading volume among Infrastructure names recently.
  • Infrastructure stocks are portrayed as typically income-oriented and relatively defensive, offering stable dividends and some inflation protection but remaining exposed to regulatory, political, and interest-rate risks.
  • Many of the highlighted names emphasize digital and crypto-related infrastructure — with Coinbase, CleanSpark, and Applied Digital tied to crypto, and Marvell, Vertiv, and IBM focused on data-center/AI infrastructure — signaling investor interest in digital backbone assets.
  Five stocks to consider instead of Coinbase Global.

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, Marvell Technology, Cleanspark, Vertiv, Applied Digital, and International Business Machines are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate essential physical systems and services—such as utilities, toll roads, airports, pipelines, telecom networks, and related engineering or construction firms—whose assets produce long-lived, contract- or regulation-backed cash flows. Investors often view them as income-oriented, relatively defensive holdings that can offer stable dividends and some inflation protection, though they remain exposed to regulatory, political and interest-rate risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

