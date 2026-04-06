Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.73 and last traded at $92.39, with a volume of 8228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

Get Ingles Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMKTA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ingles Markets's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,275 shares of the company's stock worth $69,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company's stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc NASDAQ: IMKTA is a family‐owned regional supermarket chain headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Since its founding in 1963 by Robert P. Ingle Sr., the company has grown to serve communities across the southeastern United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. Ingles Markets operates a full-service grocery platform, delivering a broad assortment of fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery items, deli offerings and dairy products alongside pantry staples and household essentials.

In addition to traditional grocery departments, Ingles Markets provides in-store pharmacy services and fuel centers at many of its locations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingles Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingles Markets wasn't on the list.

While Ingles Markets currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here