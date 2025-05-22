Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE INGR opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company's stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company's stock worth $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

