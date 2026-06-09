Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $100.14, with a volume of 42152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.66.

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Ingredion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle for about $3.6 billion, a deal management says will expand its specialty ingredients platform, improve its capabilities in sugar reduction and fortification, and broaden its global supply network. Article Title

Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle for about $3.6 billion, a deal management says will expand its specialty ingredients platform, improve its capabilities in sugar reduction and fortification, and broaden its global supply network. Positive Sentiment: The Tate & Lyle deal positions Ingredion as a larger global specialty-ingredients supplier, which could support longer-term growth and improve its competitive positioning in higher-value food solutions. Article Title

The Tate & Lyle deal positions Ingredion as a larger global specialty-ingredients supplier, which could support longer-term growth and improve its competitive positioning in higher-value food solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines and market commentary focused on the terms and structure of the Tate & Lyle transaction, including takeover speculation, M&A call coverage, and arbitrage discussions, keeping attention on the deal rather than on Ingredion’s core operating performance. Article Title

Several headlines and market commentary focused on the terms and structure of the Tate & Lyle transaction, including takeover speculation, M&A call coverage, and arbitrage discussions, keeping attention on the deal rather than on Ingredion’s core operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment may be tempered by a downgrade-related headline from Wall Street, and analysts’ views remain mixed, suggesting some investors are questioning near-term upside after the acquisition announcement. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 83.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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