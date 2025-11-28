Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Get Innate Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Innate Pharma SA ( OTCMKTS:IPHYF Get Free Report ) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.9950 and last traded at $1.9950. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Innate Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innate Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Innate Pharma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here