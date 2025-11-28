Free Trial
Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Innate Pharma logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dipped 0.2% to $1.995 on Friday with only about 100 shares traded, a 97% drop from the average daily volume, highlighting extremely thin liquidity.
  • Innate Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on immunotherapies, with key programs including Lacutamab (IPH4102, Phase II) and Monalizumab (Phase III), plus several NK‑cell engagers and other antibodies in clinical trials.
  • The stock is trading near its 50‑day moving average of $2.00 and above its 200‑day moving average of $1.78, suggesting short‑term price stability despite low trading activity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Innate Pharma.

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF - Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.9950 and last traded at $1.9950. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

About Innate Pharma



Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

