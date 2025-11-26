Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) CEO Purchases $51,400.00 in Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Haskell bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,271.10. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 2,597,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15. Innventure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Innventure in the second quarter valued at about $3,621,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innventure by 937.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company's stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Innventure by 899.9% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innventure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

See Also

