Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Director Sells $1,414,408.77 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Director Daniel Hennessy sold 266,367 shares on Nov. 25 at an average of $5.31, raising proceeds of $1,414,408.77 and cutting his stake by 22.69% to 907,378 shares (SEC filing).
  • Innventure reported a weak quarter, missing estimates with EPS of ($0.51) vs. consensus (−$0.24) and revenue of $0.53M versus an expected $1.98M, and shows very negative profitability metrics.
  • The stock traded around $5.20 (52-week range $2.36–$14.95) with a market cap of about $324.8M; analysts average a Buy rating and $14 consensus target despite mixed ratings and a Weiss "sell (e+)" call, and institutions own roughly 56% of shares.
Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Hennessy sold 266,367 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $1,414,408.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 907,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,177.18. This trade represents a 22.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innventure Stock Performance

INV stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,597,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,652. Innventure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innventure during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Innventure during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Innventure by 144.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innventure in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

