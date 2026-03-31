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Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Down 3.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Inpex logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Inpex shares fell 3.3% to $29.635 on Tuesday on below-average volume (≈23,099 shares, down 56% versus the 52,726 average).
  • Analysts have moved toward caution, with Nomura and Sanford C. Bernstein raising their views to a "Hold" and MarketBeat showing an average rating of Hold.
  • The company has solid recent results and valuation metrics—market cap $35.18B, P/E 13.48, quarterly EPS $0.55 on $3.19B revenue, low debt-to-equity (0.14), and the stock trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.6350 and last traded at $29.6350. Approximately 23,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 52,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inpex has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Inpex

Inpex Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

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