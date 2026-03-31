Free Trial
→ What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year? (From SmartAsset) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Aimia (TSE:AIM) Director Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Aimia logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Thomas (Tom) Little bought multiple Aimia shares (including 5,500 on March 30), bringing his total stake to 346,600 shares valued at about C$987,810 — a ~1.61% increase in his position.
  • Other insiders (notably Philippe William Naud) also purchased shares on March 30, signaling insider buying, but the combined cash committed is small relative to Aimia’s ~C$250M market cap and likely to be sentiment-driven rather than a material ownership shift.
  • TD Securities downgraded Aimia from Buy to Hold and cut its price target to C$3.00; the consensus rating is currently Hold with an average target of C$3.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aimia.

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) Director Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 346,600 shares in the company, valued at C$987,810. The trade was a 1.61% increase in their position.

Thomas (Tom) Little also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,953.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 600 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 4,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,802.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 2,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,640.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 4,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$11,603.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 1,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,260.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 3,400 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,724.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,375.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 300 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$831.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 16,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18. Aimia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Aimia (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of C$118.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Aimia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aimia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIM

Key Stories Impacting Aimia

Here are the key news stories impacting Aimia this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Director Thomas (Tom) Little completed multiple purchases on March 27 that together increased his holding by ~23,600 shares (a ~5.4% increase in his position), bringing his total to 328,000 shares valued at roughly C$935k — a visible vote of confidence from a board member. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Insider Philippe William Naud bought 1,000 shares on March 30, raising his stake to 1,550 shares (a reported 181.8% increase in his personal holding), which reinforces the pattern of insider buying. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: While the purchases are positive signal-wise, the combined cash committed (roughly C$66k by Tom Little plus ~C$2.8k by Philippe Naud) is small relative to Aimia’s market cap (~C$250M). Expect the impact on price to be sentiment-driven rather than driven by a material change in ownership. Article Title

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc TSX: AIM is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aimia (TSE:AIM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aimia Right Now?

Before you consider Aimia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aimia wasn't on the list.

While Aimia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines