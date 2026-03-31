Insider Buying: Aimia (TSE:AIM) Director Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) Director Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 346,600 shares in the company, valued at C$987,810. The trade was a 1.61% increase in their position.

Thomas (Tom) Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,953.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 600 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 4,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,802.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 2,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 4,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$11,603.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 1,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,260.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 3,400 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,724.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,375.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 300 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$831.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 16,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

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Aimia Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18. Aimia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Aimia (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of C$118.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Aimia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aimia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIM

Key Stories Impacting Aimia

Here are the key news stories impacting Aimia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Thomas (Tom) Little completed multiple purchases on March 27 that together increased his holding by ~23,600 shares (a ~5.4% increase in his position), bringing his total to 328,000 shares valued at roughly C$935k — a visible vote of confidence from a board member. Article Title

Director Thomas (Tom) Little completed multiple purchases on March 27 that together increased his holding by ~23,600 shares (a ~5.4% increase in his position), bringing his total to 328,000 shares valued at roughly C$935k — a visible vote of confidence from a board member. Positive Sentiment: Insider Philippe William Naud bought 1,000 shares on March 30, raising his stake to 1,550 shares (a reported 181.8% increase in his personal holding), which reinforces the pattern of insider buying. Article Title

Insider Philippe William Naud bought 1,000 shares on March 30, raising his stake to 1,550 shares (a reported 181.8% increase in his personal holding), which reinforces the pattern of insider buying. Neutral Sentiment: While the purchases are positive signal-wise, the combined cash committed (roughly C$66k by Tom Little plus ~C$2.8k by Philippe Naud) is small relative to Aimia’s market cap (~C$250M). Expect the impact on price to be sentiment-driven rather than driven by a material change in ownership. Article Title

About Aimia

Aimia Inc TSX: AIM is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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