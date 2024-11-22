Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,822 ($48.12) per share, for a total transaction of £917.28 ($1,154.83).

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Bruce Hiscock bought 300 shares of Bioventix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($41.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,577.11).

Bioventix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON BVXP traded up GBX 84 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,794 ($47.77). The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,770.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,107.58. The company has a market capitalization of £198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.16 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,977 ($37.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.21).

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Bioventix's previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix's dividend payout ratio is 9,693.25%.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

