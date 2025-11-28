Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott bought 39 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 382 per share, with a total value of £148.98.

Robert Memmott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Robert Memmott acquired 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts: Sign Up

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

CLDN stock traded down GBX 1 on Friday, reaching GBX 390. The company had a trading volume of 618,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,201. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 379.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,621.34. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 321.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 393.50.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 86.28%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caledonia Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caledonia Investments wasn't on the list.

While Caledonia Investments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here