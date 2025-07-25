Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Buys 1,520 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28.

Susan C. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$130.97. The company had a trading volume of 713,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$129.90 and a twelve month high of C$164.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$142.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$142.47.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$155.79.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

