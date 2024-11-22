Insider Buying: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Acquires 765,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 765,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Clarivate alerts: Sign Up

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 5,304,372 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Clarivate's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Clarivate by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Clarivate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarivate

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clarivate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clarivate wasn't on the list.

While Clarivate currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here