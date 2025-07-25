Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN - Get Free Report) CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,705.58. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Heath Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, T Heath Fountain acquired 100 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662.00.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 53,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,169. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company's stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

