Free Trial
→ I warned you about Nvidia… now look what’s happening (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Insider Buying: CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Purchases 9,477 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025

Key Points

  • Andrew Watkins, an insider at CT UK High Income Trust Plc, purchased 9,477 shares at an average price of GBX 105, totaling approximately £9,950.85.
  • The stock price of CT UK High Income Trust recently dropped 1.9%, trading at GBX 101, with a 52-week range from GBX 85.55 to GBX 111.
  • The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of GBX 4.80 in its last quarterly earnings, reflecting a return on equity of 10.59%.
  • CT UK High Income Trust focuses on UK equities, aiming to provide shareholders with income and potential capital growth through a portfolio of quality businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Watkins purchased 9,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.85 ($13,441.65).

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LON CHI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.36). 120,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,762. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.56.

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT UK High Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 84.52%.

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders. The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CT UK High Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider CT UK High Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CT UK High Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While CT UK High Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines