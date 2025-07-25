Insider Buying: CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Purchases 9,477 Shares of Stock

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Watkins purchased 9,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.85 ($13,441.65).

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LON CHI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.36). 120,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,762. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.56.

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT UK High Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 84.52%.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders. The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

