Insider Buying: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Alfred Lin bought 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300,493.47. This represents a 32.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alfred Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Alfred Lin bought 389,047 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,383,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,117. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm's revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.9% in the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.62.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

