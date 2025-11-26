Insider Buying: First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) Director Robert Field bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $54,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,840. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 0.7%

First Us Bancsh stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The company has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. First Us Bancsh has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.98%.The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Us Bancsh's payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company's stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

