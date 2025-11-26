Insider Buying: First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) Director Robert Field bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $40,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Us Bancsh stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The company has a market cap of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. First Us Bancsh has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.98%.The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Us Bancsh's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in First Us Bancsh by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company's stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Us Bancsh has an average rating of "Hold".

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

