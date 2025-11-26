Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI - Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,673,905.92. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $404.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Global Indemnity Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,626 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 282,313 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

