Insider Buying: Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) insider Jessi Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Medline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Medline Trading Up 6.5%

MDLN stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. 10,159,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.29. Medline has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Medline's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medline will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLN. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Trending Headlines about Medline

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medline said it is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Slovakia, a move aimed at supporting long-term growth in Europe and potentially improving supply-chain capacity and regional reach. Article Title

Medline said it is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Slovakia, a move aimed at supporting long-term growth in Europe and potentially improving supply-chain capacity and regional reach. Positive Sentiment: The company presented at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which can help reinforce investor visibility and provide an update on strategy and execution. Article Title

The company presented at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which can help reinforce investor visibility and provide an update on strategy and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on Medline to $45 from $50 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling that the stock still has upside potential even as margin pressure and slower growth expectations weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Barclays lowered its price target on Medline to $45 from $50 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling that the stock still has upside potential even as margin pressure and slower growth expectations weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short-position change, so this looks like a technical update rather than a fundamental catalyst for MDLN. Article Title

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short-position change, so this looks like a technical update rather than a fundamental catalyst for MDLN. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Medline after an FDA warning letter was referenced, raising legal and regulatory overhang that can pressure the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Medline after an FDA warning letter was referenced, raising legal and regulatory overhang that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: The upcoming expiration of Medline’s lock-up period on June 15 could increase the risk of additional share supply, which may weigh on the stock in the near term. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medline from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medline from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Medline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medline from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Medline from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLN

Medline Company Profile

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Further Reading

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