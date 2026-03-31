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Insider Buying: Morguard (TSE:MRC) Insider Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Morguard logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Executive Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares on March 30 at C$114.75 (C$22,950) and also bought 300 shares on March 31 and 5,500 shares on March 17, now owning 1,394,923 shares (a 0.01% increase in his position).
  • Morguard shares trade around C$114.70 with a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a low PE ratio of 7.02; the REIT reported quarterly EPS of C$2.33 and analysts project about 26.15 EPS for the year.
  • The company shows weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.13, current ratio 0.27) and very high leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, which may offset the appeal of its low valuation.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Morguard.

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$114.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,394,923 shares in the company, valued at C$160,067,414.25. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$114.75 per share, with a total value of C$34,425.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,500.00.

Morguard Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MRC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$114.70. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Morguard Co. has a 1-year low of C$107.77 and a 1-year high of C$122.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.78.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$278.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 EPS for the current year.

About Morguard

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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