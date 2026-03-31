Insider Buying: Morguard (TSE:MRC) Insider Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$114.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,394,923 shares in the company, valued at C$160,067,414.25. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$114.75 per share, with a total value of C$34,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,500.00.

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Morguard Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MRC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$114.70. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Morguard Co. has a 1-year low of C$107.77 and a 1-year high of C$122.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.78.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$278.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 EPS for the current year.

About Morguard

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

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