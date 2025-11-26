Free Trial
Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
OneMedNet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Thomas Kosasa bought 55,000 shares of OneMedNet on June 16 at $0.38 per share (total $20,900), bringing his direct holdings to 8,480,824 shares valued at about $3.22M (a 0.65% increase).
  • Kosasa has been an active accumulator, including a 581,395‑share purchase on Aug. 29 at $0.86 (~$500k) and a 6,000‑share buy on Sep. 24 at $0.93, indicating continued insider buying activity.
  • Stock context: ONMD trades near $1.42 with a $72.4M market cap and a 12‑month range of $0.30–$4.22, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of 'Sell'.
OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa bought 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,480,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,713.12. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.
  • On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.70.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of ONMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter worth about $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMedNet by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company's stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines