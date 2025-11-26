Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Purchases 47,000 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa bought 47,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $23,030.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,425,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,653.76. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,580.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa acquired 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.70.

OneMedNet Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ONMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMedNet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OneMedNet presently has an average rating of "Sell".

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

