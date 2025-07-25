Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Senior Officer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Donald Robert Njegovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 473,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$207,741.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,460.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,943. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OM

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

