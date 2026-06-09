Insider Buying: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,104,450.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,017,110.00.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,740,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,744,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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