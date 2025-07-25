Insider Buying: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,801 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 15,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $247,127.64. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,973,361 shares in the company, valued at $46,503,366.04. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 8,980 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $139,369.60.

On Friday, July 18th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 20,004 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $296,659.32.

On Thursday, July 17th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 22,402 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $326,845.18.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 28,952 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $425,304.88.

On Monday, July 14th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 21,137 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $322,973.36.

On Friday, July 11th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $118,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $421,029.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 15,314 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $220,521.60.

On Friday, June 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,211. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $832.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $444,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

