Insider Buying: Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Buys 266,000 Shares of Stock

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S - Get Free Report) Director Leon Binedell bought 266,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20.

Get Sherritt International alerts: Sign Up

Leon Binedell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Leon Binedell purchased 79,000 shares of Sherritt International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,455.00.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

TSE S traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market cap of C$59.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. National Bank Financial raised Sherritt International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherritt International

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherritt International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherritt International wasn't on the list.

While Sherritt International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here