Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY - Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,913.26).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SDY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 28.20 ($0.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,308,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,293. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.24. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

