Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Insider Buying: The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
The European Smaller Companies Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buy: James Williams purchased 15,000 shares on November 27 at an average price of GBX 208 per share, a total transaction of £31,200.
  • The stock traded up to GBX 209.88 with volume of 1,472,402 (above its average of 1,086,827); its 12‑month range is GBX 155.45–223.50 and the 50/200‑day moving averages are ~GBX 210.94/209.25.
  • Company fundamentals include a market cap of ~£749.8M and a P/E of 8.74; last quarter EPS was GBX 4.24 with a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 87.06%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT - Get Free Report) insider James Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £31,200.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

ESCT traded up GBX 1.38 on Friday, hitting GBX 209.88. 1,472,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,827. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 155.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 223.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 87.06%.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The European Smaller Companies Trust Right Now?

Before you consider The European Smaller Companies Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The European Smaller Companies Trust wasn't on the list.

While The European Smaller Companies Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines