Insider Buying: The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT - Get Free Report) insider James Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £31,200.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

ESCT traded up GBX 1.38 on Friday, hitting GBX 209.88. 1,472,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,827. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 155.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 223.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 87.06%.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

The Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

