Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Buys 161,943 Shares of Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall purchased 161,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $799,998.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,529.34. The trade was a 18.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Upexi alerts: Sign Up

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ UPXI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 12,937,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Upexi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 135.86% and a negative return on equity of 535.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upexi to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Upexi from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upexi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,535,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upexi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upexi wasn't on the list.

While Upexi currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here