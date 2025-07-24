Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Dugan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 116,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,917.50. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Dugan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Lawrence Dugan bought 11,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $62,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Lawrence Dugan bought 1,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $5,170.00.

Upexi Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Upexi stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 12,937,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,309. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Upexi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 535.19% and a negative net margin of 135.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UPXI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upexi to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Upexi from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Upexi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Upexi in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the second quarter worth about $6,535,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company's stock.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

