Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Dugan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $62,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 112,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,493.41. This trade represents a 10.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Dugan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lawrence Dugan acquired 4,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Lawrence Dugan acquired 1,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $5,170.00.

Upexi Stock Down 4.3%

Upexi stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,937,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,309. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Upexi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 135.86% and a negative return on equity of 535.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upexi to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Upexi from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter worth about $6,535,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Upexi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

