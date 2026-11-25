Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 179,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,226,818.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.28. 8,263,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,217. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $241.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks News Summary

Investors following ANET have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison of Arista with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale, strong net margins, and position in high-speed data-center switching—business strengths that may appeal to investors focused on AI infrastructure demand. Arista Networks vs. SentinelOne

A comparison of Arista with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale, strong net margins, and position in high-speed data-center switching—business strengths that may appeal to investors focused on AI infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Kenneth Duda reported multiple share sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; one sale was to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The planned nature of the transactions makes them less clear as a signal about the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Insider Kenneth Duda reported multiple share sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; one sale was to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The planned nature of the transactions makes them less clear as a signal about the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary describes a pullback testing support after an AI-led rally encountered heavy selling. That suggests momentum and near-term price pressure remain concerns, even if the longer-term AI-related investment case is intact. Pullback tests support after AI-driven rally

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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