Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,084 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $336,373.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 819,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,740.70. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get ACR alerts: Sign Up

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $2,232.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 199 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $4,413.82.

On Thursday, July 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $136,813.60.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,676 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $37,207.20.

On Monday, July 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 56 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,261.12.

On Friday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,958 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $44,015.84.

On Thursday, June 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 54 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $1,213.92.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $224.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,222 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $49,883.90.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 88.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.69. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,271 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACRES Commercial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACRES Commercial Realty wasn't on the list.

While ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here