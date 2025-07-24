Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $356,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,162.29. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.9%

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 1,440,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,795. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.99 and a beta of 2.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

