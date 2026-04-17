Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 404,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,167,278. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

More Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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