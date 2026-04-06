Insider Selling: Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Major Shareholder Sells 20,100 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 20,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $2,215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,934,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,214,960. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,600 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.85, for a total transaction of $2,153,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 14,200 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $1,519,826.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,601,700.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 16,800 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $1,788,696.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 10,100 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,084,841.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,200 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,322,846.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,723,389.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,400 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $1,899,036.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,900 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $1,961,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 18,100 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,982,493.00.

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Aflac Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AFL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 384,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,859. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,142,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,301,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $494,385,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,926,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,621,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $420,078,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,664,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aflac

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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