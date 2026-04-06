Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 2,940 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $102,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,414.67. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,604,000 after buying an additional 845,433 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,338,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $93,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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