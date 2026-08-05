Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 13,615 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $2,066,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,766. The trade was a 52.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45.

On Monday, July 6th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $2,020,057.55.

On Friday, June 26th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19.

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.49. 4,076,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company's stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the company's stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here