Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells 110,250 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,583.86. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. 1,226,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,712. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

