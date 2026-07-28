Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 20,534 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,695,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,505,627. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average is $337.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces The Bullish Case

Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Analysts set Google stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Positive Sentiment: Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Asset Management One fund update

Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock agreement

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired.

The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Hyperscalers face higher capital expenditure scrutiny

Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Negative Sentiment: European rivals may seek as much as $10 billion in damages after a roughly $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine related to Google’s alleged self-preferencing and app-store practices. The potential litigation adds regulatory and financial uncertainty. Google rivals seek damages after EU fine

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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